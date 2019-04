Ray Bruce King

HAMMOND, IN - Ray Bruce King, 70, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service.