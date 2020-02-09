Ray Currier

HAMMOND, IN - Ray Currier, age 58 of Hammond, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at home. He is survived by his daughter, Rayann (Anthony) Skinner; four grandchildren: Sierra, Zach, Greyson and Ava; siblings: Dennis Ziemkowski, John Watson, Dixie (late Jimmy) Miller, James (Susan) Currier; girlfriend, Rhonda Gibson; numerous nieces and nephews; fur babies, Reagan, Angel and Mamas. Preceded in death by parents, James and Anne Currier; brother, Timothy Ziemkowski.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. Ray was an employee at Safety Kleen in East Chicago, IN for 30 years. He was an avid NASCAR, Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Titans fan. He enjoyed playing pool, throwing darts and participating in leagues.

