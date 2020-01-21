Ray Hindson

LANSING, IL - Ray lit up the lives of all those who knew him. His kind, generous and thoughtful nature touched many over the course of his 76 years. Ray was a devoted family man, and was fond of saying "Noreen, my bride and the love of my life". He had a strong work ethic and liked to plan for the future. He sacrificed material things for himself to create opportunities for his children and grandchildren, from college tuition to fabulous family vacations. He was a man of many interests, including golfing, camping, casino gambling, stock-picking, cruising Amazon for deals, and planning the next family adventure.

Ray passed away at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years: Noreen; children: Mark (Amy) Hindson and Gayle (Chuck) Hast; four loving grandchildren: Ava Hast, Olivia Hindson, Hannah Hindson, and Matthew Hast; brothers: Larry (Gladys) and Chuck and his significant other Ann Beverly; and sister-in-law: Marilyn Hindson. He was preceded in death by his brother: James Hindson and sister-in-law: Bonnie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation be made in Ray's name to the Semper Fi Fund (semperfi.org), in honor of his faithful service to our country as a US Marine.

Friends are invited to visit with Ray's family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Ray will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning with 10:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing for an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. www.schroederlauer.com