Ray L. Buckman

CROWN POINT, IN - Ray L. Buckman age 84, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon Buckman; children: Linda (Eugene AKA 'What's his Name') Henry, Robert (Angela) Buckman, Jodelle Buckman and foster son, Donny Baker; six grandchildren; special grandson, Daniel Buckman; six great grandchildren; siblings, Claude (late Christine) Buckman, Beverly (James) Kelley and Peggy (Dave) Coldiron; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia A. Buckman and brother, James Buckman.

Ray was born November 30, 1934 in Marceline, MO to the late Gordon and Gladys Buckman and attended Thornton Fractional North High School. On October 8, 1955 he married the love of his life, Sharon Parker and together they raised four children and two special children. He retired from Inland Steel in 1989 with 34 years of service. Upon retirement he and his son, Robert, started Buckman Masonry Inc., Crown Point, IN. Ray was loved by many and known for his great sense of humor, stubbornness and generosity. He was "100 Proof". Ray was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at

chapellawnfunerals.com