Ray Lee Anderson Sr.
GRIFFITH, IN - Ray Lee Anderson Sr., also known as Santa, age 82, of Griffith IN, passed away Thursday, June 18th, 2020, at home with Dunes Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Anderson and his children: Sharen (Michael) Van Santen; Debra Kutzer; Ray Anderson Jr.; Jennifer (Ryan Leoni) Matthews; Mary (Richard) Howe; Andrew (Alana) Anderson; and Jacob (Catena) Anderson. He is also a loving Papa to his grandchildren: Adele (Walter Osorio) Kutzer; Mackenzie (Josh Gaines) Kutzer; Julian Romero; Jeffrey Howe; Skyler Van Santen; Chase Anderson; Hailee Howe; Hannah Howe; and Jocelyn Sutherland; Andrew Anderson Jr.; Annabella Anderson; Katherine Anderson; and Aubrey Anderson. Great-grandchild Leonardo Osorio. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ray was born in Iowa and the youngest out of 12 children. He entered the service at a young age. He first served in the Navy before enlisting in the Army. After returning from the Army he was employed by the local steel mills as a welder/fabricator. He ended his working career as a sitter for St Margret Hospital. He was very involved with his children, working the concession stand for Little League, Babe Ruth baseball and Griffith Swimming and Diving. He had a deep love for all animals, big and small, and spending time with his grandkids.

Visitation with family will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. Military services to follow visitation.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Giant Paw Prints Rescue, in honor of his house ponies Chewy and Lily; 857 West Main Street, Westville, IN 46319. Oh boy - the man could talk. He will be missed.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800




Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
