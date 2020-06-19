Ray Weems

PORTAGE, IN - Ray Weems, age 62 of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1957 in East Chicago, IN to Lloyd and Pearl (Cagle) Weems.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Patti (McMahan) Weems of Portage; three sons, Jason (Vanessa) Chapman of Portage, Nicholas Chapman of LaPorte, Kyle Weems of Portage; daughter, Carrie Lethco of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Devon and Hailey Chapman and Austin and Bradley Lethco; brother, J.W. Parkton of Gary, IN; sisters, Colleen Kallas, Judy (Tom) Weissert, Connie Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Lethco; brother, Roger Weems; and sister, Glenda J. Parkton.

Ray worked for many years as an Electrician, for 30 years at Inland Steel and then 13 at U.S. Steel. He was an avid golfer. Ray loved riding motorcycles across the country. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and loved his family very much. Ray loved cookouts and family gatherings and often manned the grill. He was an avid trap-shooter. Ray loved his dog, Tiara, and enjoyed participating in dog shows with her, even taking 3rd place nationally in competition. He loved cookies, and was known for his selection of snacks.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.