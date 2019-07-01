Raymond A. Howe

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Raymond A. Howe, age 88, of Schererville formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise; children: Michael (Genevieve) Howe, Nancy (Hobart) Martin, Cindy (Dan) Zilai, Terri (Jeff) Kreloff and Tim (Mary) Howe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday directly at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 at10:00 AM. Raymond will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Raymond was a founding member of Ridge United Methodist Church and a past president. He was a Little League coach and umpire. He was a member of Buttons & Bowes Square Dance of Northwest Indiana. Raymond was proud to serve as a Sergeant in the United States Marines. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church would be appreciated.

