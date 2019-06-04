Raymond Alan Spinelli

BONITA SPRINGS, FL - Raymond Alan Spinelli, 74, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. Formerly of Valparaiso, IN he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 2007. Ray was born November 17, 1944 in Weehawken, NJ the son of the late Silvio and Emily (Lacher) Spinelli.

He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering at the Newark College of Engineering. Mr. Spinelli's career started at McGill Manufacturing, a division of Emerson Power Transmission, retiring after 35 years as Director of Sales in 2007. He enjoyed boating and fishing but most important to Ray was the time he spent watching his grandchildren play sports as well as being together with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Spinelli in 2011.

Survivors include his loving children: Raymond (Nicole) Spinelli of Naples, FL, Thomas (Jocelyn) Spinelli of Naples, FL; sister, Gail (Joseph) Despoy of Altoona, PA; and four cherished grandsons: Nicholas, Michael, John and Tristan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM (noon) at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue N., Naples, FL 34108. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way Suite 114, Naples, FL 34109. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.