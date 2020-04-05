Raymond Allen Reel, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN -

Raymond Reel Sr., age 95, of Highland, entered into the gates of Heaven on April 1, 2020.

He is survived by his son Raymond A. Reel Jr.; grandson: David (Katie) Reel and granddaughter Deanne Reel; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Raymond Sr. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Madeline Reel in 1984; parents Cecil and Pearl Reel; daughter in law Marianne Reel and nine siblings.

Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19 funeral services will be private on Monday, April 6, 2020 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roy Moffitt officiating, followed by burial with military honors at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.

Raymond was a lifelong resident of the Region and an Army veteran of WWII. He was devoted member to First Baptist Church of Hammond. Ray was an official ASA (Umpire) and loved being the umpire of the men's softball teams at the church as well as other area leagues. In his free time, he also loved to bowl and was a fan of both the Cubs and Bears. Ray was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hammond.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.