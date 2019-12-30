Raymond Augenstine

Raymond Augenstine, age 90, passed December 27, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, January 3rd 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hillside Funeral Home.

Mr. Augenstine was born February 6, 1929 in Griffith, Indiana to Donald and Edna Augenstine. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Evelyn. Survived by children: Dianne, Dale, Charlene, Bradley, and Kathleen; brothers: Donald and Edwin; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He served his country in the United States Army, and was awarded the World War II Victory Metal. He was a long-time member of the Gideons International.