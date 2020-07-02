Raymond B. Berg

CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond B. Berg (May 23, 1938 - June 29, 2020) age 82, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born in 1938 to Bernard Berg and Helen (nee Stepnoski). He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Lois (nee Hawkins); cherished children: Kathy (Brett) Lee, Thomas (Lori) Berg, Ken (Kathleen) Berg and Mike (Julie) Berg. He was the loving grandfather of Rose, Mark, Jackie, Nicole, Steve, Chrissy, Ellie, Eric and Nathan; adoring great-grandfather to Connor, Wyatt, Quinn, Henry, Owen and Cedric; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Berg and grandchildren Valerie and Daniel Berg.

Ray graduated from Purdue University in 1960 as a metallurgical engineer and worked for United States Steel Corporation for 34 years until his retirement. He then worked as an engineering consultant for Gladwin. Ray was a steelmaking expert, and he traveled for US Steel throughout the United States and other countries, sharing his vast metallurgical expertise, including a six-month special project in Taiwan. He was a member of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers, and a past member of the Oxygen Steelmaking Committee.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and nature lover, a member of Lake County Fish & Game Protective Association and the Indiana Wildlife Artists. He was an active amateur astronomer and was a member of the American Association of Variable Star Observers, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the Astronomical League. He was also a world traveler, having visited more than 35 countries during his lifetime.

He was a member of St. Matthias Church in Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John. Funeral service will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN. Interment will be at St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

For those who would prefer to make a donation rather than send flowers, memorial donations may be made to AAVSO (www.aavso.org). For the online guestbook, please visit www.fagenmiller.com.