Raymond Cohen

VALPARAISO, IN -

Raymond Cohen, Engineer, Professor, and Author, passed away September 21, 2020 at his home in Valparaiso, IN at the age of 96. He donated his body to the Indiana University Medical School. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Leah and Benjamin Cohen on November 30, 1923, the oldest of three sons. After High School graduation he enrolled at Purdue University, W. Lafayette, IN. His education was interrupted with service in the US Army during WWII. He volunteered for the U.S. Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) in mechanical engineering and then saw combat in Germany as part of the 89th Infantry Division. He left the Army in 1946 with the rank of Sergeant.

Cohen resumed his education at Purdue where he received his bachelors, masters, and PhD degrees, all in Mechanical Engineering. He then spent virtually his entire professional career as a professor at Purdue doing teaching, research and research administration. He primarily taught various aspects of machinery design. He chaired the committee that brought analog and digital computers into the undergraduate mechanical engineering curriculum. He established a research program that made him one of the international leaders in the field of positive displacement compressors for refrigeration and air-conditioning. His graduate students were the first to measure the operation and strain of automatic refrigerant compressor valves in situ, and the first to simulate high speed refrigerant compressors using computer modeling. He authored approximately 100 technical papers and book chapters, mostly in collaboration with his students and colleagues. He contributed to research administration at Purdue as the Director of the Ray W. Herrick Laboratories from 1971 to 1993. He and his colleagues established the continuing biennial International Compressor Conferences at Purdue in 1972 which have continued in expanded versions for more than four decades. Cohen retired from Purdue in 1999 with the title of Herrick Professor Emeritus of Engineering.

During Cohen's career, he was active in many professional engineering and educational organizations: principally the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Institute of Noise Control Engineering (INCE), the Accreditation Board for Engineering &Technology (ABET), and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). He was a Fellow in ASME and ASHRAE, and a President of INCE. He was the founding editor of the International Journal of Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigerating Research. He served as the U.S. Delegate to the Management and Executive Committees of the IIR. He received many awards including ASHRAE's 2015 Louise & Bill Holladay Distinguished Fellow Award "for continuing preeminence in engineering or research work". Indiana Governor Evan Bayh named him a "Sagamore of the Wabash".

Cohen was beloved by all who knew him for his kindness, integrity and wit. He felt fortunate in his life for so many opportunities, and especially for his 2 wonderful wives, whom he loved dearly. He was president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu, while an undergraduate, and played on Purdue's varsity squash team. He continued playing competitive squash until he was almost 80.

Cohen was President of Temple Israel Congregation of West Lafayette, IN and chairman of the committee that established a new building for it. He was also the first President of the Lafayette, IN Jewish Community Religious School. In Valparaiso, IN, he was active in the Noon Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lila Lakin Cagen Cohen of Valparaiso, IN; son, Dr. Richard Samuel Cohen of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Deborah Elise Cohen of Richmond, VA; daughter, Dr. Barbara Beth Cohen (George Joseph Dillmann) of Ithaca, NY; two granddaughters, Julia Cohen Shmilovich (Jonathan) and Katherine Cohen Volin, both of Philadelphia, PA; grandson, John Benjamin Goldhamer of Richmond, VA; great-grandson, Eugene Shmilovich of Philadelphia, PA; step-daughter, Jody Cagen McDonald Siebert (Roy) of Valparaiso, IN; step-granddaughter, Katherine McDonald of Chicago, IL; and two step-grandsons, Phillip Cagen (Holly Hilliger) of Chicago, IL and Dennis Cagen of White Plains, NY. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Jacqueline McDade Cohen; step-son, Richard M. Cagen; step-granddaughter, Natasha Cagen; and his first wife, Katherine Elise Silverman Cohen, from St. Louis, MO, the mother of his three children. They were married for 37 years, until her death in West Lafayette, IN in 1985.

If desired, contributions can be made to: The Ray Cohen Excellence in Thermal Systems Fund at Purdue University, checks payable to Purdue Foundation. Mail to Purdue Foundation, 403 West Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2007 or use link Giving.Purdue.edu/InMemoryofRayCohen, The Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Foundation (P.O. Box 1661, Valparaiso, IN 46384), The Hilltop Food Pantry (460 S. College Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383).

A memorial service will be held via zoom, October 18 2020 at 3:00 p.m. central time. Please let a family member know if you would like the zoom link.