Raymond E. Burbage, Jr.

WHEATFIELD/DYER, IN - Raymond E. Burbage, Jr., age 69, of Wheatfield, formerly of Dyer, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Terri Burbage; sons Brett (Jennifer) Burbage and Brandon (Ruth) Burbage; grandchildren Jack, Sam, and Abe; special God child Jeanette Burbage; sisters Shirley Burbage and Rosemary Juergens; brother Scott (Sherry) Burbage; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Barbara Burbage and sister Robin.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Ray was member of the Grace Chapel Church in Valparaiso and volunteered at the church's homeless shelter. He was also a member of the USW Local 1011. In lieu of flowers donations to the Grace Chapel Homeless Shelter would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com