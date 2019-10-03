Raymond E. Dian

PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Raymond E. Dian

DEMOTTE, IN - Raymond E. Dian, age 90 of Demotte, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.Survived by his son, Raymond A. Dian; two daughters, Judith Rodich and Kathryn Dian; three grandchildren: Melissa Rodich, Nicholas (Charley) Rodich, and Christopher Morin; great-grandchild, Finley Marckese. Preceded in death by wife, Catherine Dian; daughter, Patti Marckese; son, Larry Dian; grandson, Kiel Marckese.

Raymond was an industrial engineer at U.S. Steel. He was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of 1947 and received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLER FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2019
