CALUMET CITY, IL - Raymond E. Ross of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully at the age 93 at the Residence of Deer Creek on Sunday April 12, 2020 with the support of Unity Hospice.

He is survived by his children Dennis (Nancy) Ross, Phyllis (Tim) Malo, Debra Boilek, and Randy (Judi) Ross; grandchildren Matthew, Maggie (Dave) Knoezer, Eric (Jill), Aaron, Adam, Tony, Bob (Jennean) Malo, Timothy (Amanda) Malo, Joe Malo, Sondra (Silas) Sutton, and Jason Bultema; many great grandchildren who called him Papa Ray; by his brother Bruce (Juanita) Ross and by his numerous nieces and nephews who knew him has Uncle Shorty, and by his daughter in-law Trudi.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Ryzewski; sons Larry and Rodney; sisters Pauline, Garnet and Betty; and by his brothers Glen, Joe, Elmo, Chuck, Ralph, Dono and Robert.

On April 4th of 1927 in Gifford, IL Raymond Eugene Ross was 6 of 12 born to parents William and Mary Ross. He was raised on a farm in Loda, IL and loved the outdoor life, horseback riding and gardening. After Mechanical School sponsored by Argo Starch, he was hired by Ford Motor Company as his first job. Then in February 1948 he went to work for Republic Steel until he was drafted in 1950 and served active duty in the Korean War, with the 45th National Guard. He then returned to Rigger Department to be supervisor for 35 years. Raymond met his wife Elaine and they enjoyed dancing and pinochle. They moved to Calumet City and raised six children. He was a member at St. Victor Parish and also attended St. Mary's Parish in Griffith. Ray was active in the neighborhood community and Coach of Little League and Vice President of American League for baseball. He took the family camping, fishing and his sons hunting. Ray loved playing cards with friends and family. Ray enjoyed tinkering in his garage making windchimes, repairing bikes and would lend a hand to help anyone. He was known as "Mr. Fixit", he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He always made time for church, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after the concerns of the COVID-19 virus subside.

Donations can be made to or Unity Hospice in Ray's memory.