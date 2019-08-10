Raymond E. White Sr. "Big Ray"

CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond E. "Big Ray" White Sr. age 79 of Crown Point, formerly of Griffith and Monon passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Sharon (Nee Sutton); sons: Ray (Rachelle) White Jr. of Griffith, Shawn (Megan Welch) White of Crown Point; grandchildren: Ben Parkton, Jason Parkton, Garrett White, Morgan White, Ty White, Tyler Jones, Addyson White, and Lillyian White; brothers: Bobby (Earline) White of Highland and Ted (Camille) White of Highland; and sisters-in-law: Betty White of Wawaka, IN and Ruth White of Hammond. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Randolph (Arbulace) White and Lillian (Curtis) Williams; daughter, Trudy; brothers: Don and Tom; and his sister, Helen (Howard) Herron.

Funeral services will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday August 11th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Raymond graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1959 where he excelled in football even getting letters of acceptance from the University of Wisconsin to play football. He retired from LTV Steel (Pipe Shop Foreman) after 42 years. He enjoyed deer hunting in Arkansas with his friend Frosty and fishing at their cottage at Christy Lake in Michigan and then at their home on Lake Shafer in Monticello. Big Ray was always willing and able to help anyone who would ask for it…. He was a true handyman. While in Monticello, he worked at Monticello Ace Hardware, helping customers with their repairs. In 2011 Sharon suffered from a stroke, and Ray became her 24/7 caregiver from that day forward. Eventually he made the decision to move back to the area to be closer to their sons, settling in Crown Point. He was truly a very loving and dedicated husband, father, grandpa, and friend who loved joking around with everyone, looking for "that smile".

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stroke Care at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, 1701 South Creasy Lane, Lafayette IN 47905.