Raymond George Poparad

Raymond George Poparad was born on August 19, 1954 in Valparaiso Indiana. On December 13, 2019 Ray passed away peacefully after a strong battle with cancer. For those that wish to say a final goodbye and offer condolences to his family, visitation will be in Chesterton, IN at the WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday December 20, 2019 with visitation from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with service to follow and he will be interred at the Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Burns Harbor Fire Department and or VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.

To view the full obituary, please visit: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.