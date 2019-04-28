Raymond H. Behling (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
Raymond H. Behling

HAMMOND, IN - Raymond H. Behling, 93, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Was born on June 15, 1925 to Edward and Elsie Behling.

He is survived by daughters: Ruthellen (Richard) Andriese and Rosanne Hayes; his six grandchildren: Randy (Dawn) Andriese, Ryan (Jana) Andriese, Rachel (Steve) Frederick, Pastor Jeffery (Danielle) Hayes, James (Sofia) Hayes, Jodi Hayes; His brother Edward Behling, 95 and sister-in-law Irene Behling, 96; 19 great grandchildren; six nephews and one niece. Preceding him in death was his wife, Rosemary; brother, Gilbert Behling; sister, Ester Evans, and son-in-law James Hayes Sr.

He was retired from Linde-Air in East Chicago, IN. Graduated and played football for Hammond High School. Golfed and bowled on leagues into his nineties. He was lifetime member of United Church of Christ now in Highland, IN. Private Cremation was entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 28, 2019
