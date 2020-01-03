Raymond Horn, Sr.

KINGMAN, IN - Raymond Horn, Sr., 88, of Kingman, IN passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son Roger and his wife of fifty-seven years Peggy. He has two sons, Ray Jr., David, a daughter Patricia, a sister Sona Jelenek, and a stepsister Rayetta Waldrof. He has five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He retired from Inland Steel Company in East Chicago after thirty-two years of service. He held a private pilot license for over fifty years.

Visitation is at SHELBY FUNERAL HOME, 622 Third Street, Covington, IN Friday January 3, 2020 from 10:00 A. M. to 12:00 P. M. with funeral services at Noon.

No Flowers please. Donation may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or St. Jude. Condolences to the family: www.shelbyfuneralhome.com.