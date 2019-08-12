Raymond J. Dorulla

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond J. Dorulla, age 88, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ray is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Raymond Jr. (Georgia) Dorulla, Bill (Denise) Dorulla, Dan (Sherry) Dorulla, Sandra (Scott) Wiggins and Debbie (Ken) Chapman; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents: John and Stella Dorulla.

Ray was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club, and Club Deb. He was a proud Korean War Veteran and retired from Welsh Oil after 25 years of service. Ray's greatest love was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Sign Ray's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 769-3322.