Guest Book
  • "Sincere Sympathy to you Mary and Your family. My prayers..."
    - Dianna Erdelac
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Tom & Debbie Surber
  • "I am very sorry to hear about your loss. Ray was a good..."
    - Jack Erdelac
  • "Ray I'm very sorry for your loss,you and your family are in..."
    - Mark Travline
  • "Dear Mary, Ray, Georgia, Bill, Denise, and other family..."
    - John Chiarotti
Service Information
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway,
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
509 W. Division Road,
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond J. Dorulla, age 88, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ray is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Raymond Jr. (Georgia) Dorulla, Bill (Denise) Dorulla, Dan (Sherry) Dorulla, Sandra (Scott) Wiggins and Debbie (Ken) Chapman; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents: John and Stella Dorulla.

Ray was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club, and Club Deb. He was a proud Korean War Veteran and retired from Welsh Oil after 25 years of service. Ray's greatest love was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Sign Ray's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
