Raymond J. Gajewski "Big Ray"

WHITING, IN -

Raymond J. "Big Ray" Gajewski, 85, a lifelong resident of Whiting, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Hammond. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of the late Marlene (Krill) Gajewski who passed away on February 2, 2010 and was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew; grandsons, Joshua and Jeremiah; parents, George and Helen (Jurek) Gajewski and brothers, Edward, Eugene and Albert. He is survived by his children, David (Linda) Gajewski, Lydia Rotz and Laura (Glenn) Wright; grandchildren, Jill and Bob Gajewski, Roxanne Rotz and Jake Wright; great granddaughter, Adrianna Dukes.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Ill.; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Ray Gajewski was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Honorably discharged, he received the Good Conduct Medal and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge (Sharpshooter). He was a delegate to the Indiana State Democratic Convention in 1976. A member of the USW Local 1010 he was a retiree of the Inland Steel Company with a service of 30 years, Beemsterboer with a service of 15 years and Mills Auto Parts. He was a member of St. Adalbert Church and the Hammond Mohawks. Ray was a past member of the Whiting Library Board, the Whiting Democratic Organization (10th precinct committeeman), Whiting Uptown Coaches, Loyal Order of Moose and the Whiting-Robertsdale Boat Club. Ray was an avid fisherman, winning the 1st Whiting-Robertsdale Boat Club Salmon Derby in 1976 and loved to golf and hunt. He enjoyed spending his mornings at the Wicker Park Pro-shop playing cards with his buddies. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.