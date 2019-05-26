Raymond J. Williams

LAS VEGAS/CALUMET REGION - Raymond J. Williams, 76 of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of the Calumet Region, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. Devoted father of Adam Williams, Tina (Curtis, "Andy") Adams, Magon Williams, Anna Williams, Jason Harris and Julie Harris; twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; dear brother of Don (Julie Ann ) Lease.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, concluding with a Memorial Service at 5:00pm, Pastor James Utley, officiating.

Ray Williams was born on October 23, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Clyde and Anna Williams. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1963 and was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region. Ray was a retiree of Heckett Engineering and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 150. Ray enjoyed billiards, traveling the country on his motorcycle and winters in Las Vegas. Although he was a free spirit and played life by his own rules, Ray was a man of faith. Devoted to his family, Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400