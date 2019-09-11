Raymond John Wachter

ST. JOHN, IN - Raymond John Wachter, born August 29, 1929, died September 5, 2019.

Survived by his sons Brad (Heather) and Terry (Fran); grandchildren Ryan Douglas (Melissa), Danielle, Johnathan, and William; great-grandson Aiden; sisters in-law Rita (Frank) and Anna Mae (Ed); and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, "Mickey" Marilyn Maylone; his parents Frank and Josephine (Schutz); siblings Sylvia (Frank) Schilling, Grace (John) Backe, Frank, Larry (Alice), Edward, Rosemary (Herbert) Kleine, Ralph (Delores), and Bernadette (Clarence) Kenning.

Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.), St. John, IN. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN with a luncheon celebrating Ray's life immediately following the graveside service.

Ray was born and raised on the Wachter family farm in St. John, IN. Though he moved many times during his married life, his heart remained in St. John where he and Mickey returned to enjoy the rest of their days together. Ray entered the Army in 1953 and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador in Canada. He studied engineering at DeVry Technical Institute. Ray's career took several turns; he rose to project engineer working on several contracts for the Air Force and NASA, managed a real estate office, owned a farm in Southern Illinois, and was known as the "land man" in Northwest Indiana real estate. He was always a farmer at heart.

Ray enjoyed the simple things in life, like good times with family and friends, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash songs, a bottle of beer, and a garden full of vegetables. He loved telling stories to his grandkids, teaching them German words, and singing to them. Mickey was the light of his life, and he is gratefully reunited with her in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being gratefully received by Hospice of Southern Illinois at hospice.org.

