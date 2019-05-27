Raymond L. Kulesa (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN
46228
(317)-251-5959
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church narthax
6000 West 34th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6000 West 34th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Obituary
Raymond L. Kulesa

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Raymond L. Kulesa, 82, of Indianapolis passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He attended Roosevelt High School and Purdue University. Ray married Sharon Dvorscak in 1960 . Ray was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. He was also a regular volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Stan, Joe, Michael, Fran, and Jean. Ray is survived by his wife, Sharon; his three daughters: Beverly (Chip) Folck, Anne Marie (Roy) Christian, Lynne (George) Wiegand; seven grandchildren: Cassie, Tony, Katie, Clayton, Josh, Karissa, and Brock; and siblings Ed.

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church located at 6000 W 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A Christian Mass will follow at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a .
Published in The Times on May 27, 2019
bullet Purdue University
