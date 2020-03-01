Raymond Lee Urbanczyk

HENDERSONVILLE, IN - Raymond Lee Urbanczyk, age 74, beloved husband of Cheryl (Alexander) Urbanczyk, passed away at his home in Hendersonville, TN on February 25, 2020. Ray is survived by his sister Betty Kurowski of Calumet City, IL; Tom (Nancy) of Lexington, KY; David (Patricia) of Hobart, IN; and Danny (Sherry) of East Chicago, IN.

Ray was a US Army veteran, a graduate of Purdue University, and had a long career (40+ years) with Inland Steel, now ArcelorMittal. He was an avid golfer.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on March 14, 2020 from 2:00-5:00p.m. at Hendersonville Funeral Home, Memory Gardens and Cremation Center. In lieu of flower donations can be made to .