Guest Book
  • "RIP Raymond, you will be missed."
    - Mary Thill
  • "I will miss you uncle. I am so thankful I got to spend some..."
    - Vicki Scheber
  • - Mary Reyes
Service Information
First Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Ave
Highland, IN 46322
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Ave.
Highland, IN

Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Ave.
Highland, IN

Memorial Gathering
Following Services
First Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Ave.
Highland, IN

Obituary
HOBART, IN - Raymond Long, 65, of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his children: Theresa Long-Krepela, Raymond Timothy Long, Mary Reyes, and Kimberly Powell; siblings: Ray Long, Paula Long and George Long. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Ethel Long and siblings Sandra Long and Ronnie Williams.

A public visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 9330 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN, service at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon immediately to follow at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
Published in The Times on Nov. 29, 2019
