Rev. Raymond M. Bocken GARY, IN - As a fully devoted follower of Christ, Raymond M. Bocken at 93, discovered on April 30, 2020 what he had always longed for, the unobstructed face of his Savior. After serving as a U.S. Navy radioman in WWII, he married Sally Forster of Gary. Their first date was to church and that set the tone for their entire 72-year marriage. Sensing a call to pastoral ministry, Raymond attended Great Lakes Bible Institute in Zion, IL. and subsequently pastored Assembly of God congregations in Elwood, IN; Rockville, IN; Dayton, OH; Uhrichsville, OH; North Bloomfield, OH; He finished his 65 years as an ordained minister on staff of Life Point Church, Hessville, IN. A man of prayer, there was always room for another name or crisis on his prayer list. His love of God's Word was transmitted in his teaching, even into the last year of his life. His jubilant worship encouraged others to exalt God's name and praise Jesus for the forgiveness of sins available to us. His conversational skills gifted him for visiting the sick, the aging, engaging the young or the lonely. His usual parting was, "God bless you. I'll be praying for you." Lovely items came from his wood-crafting workshop, par golf trophies adorn his shelves and a variety of music flowed from his harmonica. He is survived by his wife, Sally Forster Bocken; daughter Cynthia (Wayne) Shabaz of Ft. Myers, FL; son, Timothy (Rhonda) Bocken of Hammond; Becky (Eugene) McPeek of Dover, OH; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother James (Pearl) Bocken of Hammond. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one grandson. Funeral service will be held directly at Life Point Church 7350 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. But due to current restrictions is limited to immediate family; those who wish may join the service via facebook live through Life point Church or the Bocken Funeral Home website. Burial with military honors will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Calumet Area or an organization of your choice. For further details you may contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit bockenfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.