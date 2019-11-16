Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly

HAMMOND, IN - Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly, age 75, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda; one daughter, Sarah A. Mattingly; one son, Ryan (Whitney) Mattingly; two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Wycoff, and Sue (late Jay) Norman; two brothers, Joseph (late Marlene) Mattingly, and Michael (Gaye) Mattingly; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Effie Mattingly; sisters, Ruth and Betty; and brothers, James and Robert.

Funeral services Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors with a service Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Eddie was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of NIPSCO, with 25 years of service. Eddie was a graduate of Hammond Tech, and an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an avid Notre Dame, Bears, and Cubs fan. Eddie also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Published in The Times on Nov. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
