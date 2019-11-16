Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly

HAMMOND, IN - Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly, age 75, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda; one daughter, Sarah A. Mattingly; one son, Ryan (Whitney) Mattingly; two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Wycoff, and Sue (late Jay) Norman; two brothers, Joseph (late Marlene) Mattingly, and Michael (Gaye) Mattingly; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Effie Mattingly; sisters, Ruth and Betty; and brothers, James and Robert.

Funeral services Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors with a service Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Eddie was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of NIPSCO, with 25 years of service. Eddie was a graduate of Hammond Tech, and an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an avid Notre Dame, Bears, and Cubs fan. Eddie also enjoyed fishing and hunting.