1/1
Raymond Navarro
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Navarro

LAKE STATION, IN -

In loving memory of Raymond Navarro, age 57, passed away on August 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's hospital in Joliet, IL. He was born in East Chicago, IN on September 27th, 1962 to Manuel and Hope Navarro. Raymond was a father of four children: Jennifer, Gina, Aaron, and Ricco; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Cecilia (Pete) Carrillo, Linda (Bob) Garza, Cynthia Navarro, Martin (Lucy) Navarro, Mario Navarro and Eric Navarro. He is also survived by many life long friends and acquaintances.

Raymond was a life long resident of Indiana. His two greatest passions and past times were motorcycles and going to the gun shows. He went to work every day, Monday-Friday, and always took Saturday and Sunday off. He was always calm and patient with his family and lived a care free life. Raymond will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN) with a chapel service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Seating will be limited, face masks are required and social distancing of 6 ft strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-980-1141.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
06:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved