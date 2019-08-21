Raymond O. Ingram

PORTAGE, IN - Raymond O. Ingram, 86, of Portage passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born November 3, 1932 in Gary, IN to Orville and Mayme Lorraine (Hosford) Ingram. He graduated from Portage High School and served proudly with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Ray received his B.A. and Master's degree in Education from Ball State University. Ray's career spanned four decades as a science teacher at Valparaiso's Ben Franklin Middle School. For 10 years he worked as the Director of Summer Programs for Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department.

In 1954 he married Roberta Clemens who survives along with their children, Craig Ingram of Valparaiso, Robert Ingram of Wisconsin and Brent (Kelly) Ingram of Union Mills, brother, Russell Ingram, grandchildren: Reuben, Joshua, Brittany, Austin (Kara), Emilyn (Brian) and Tyler and great-grandchildren: Amelia, Jacob, Llewyn and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Raellen Donley, and brothers, Bryce and Denny Ingram.

A private committal service will be held Wednesday at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.