Raymond O. Williams, Sr.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - Raymond Orrin Williams, Sr. passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 83 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was born in East Chicago, IN on March 19, 1936 to James and Margaret Williams.

Raymond served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He played basketball for Purdue Calumet University and went in to work at Inland Steel from which he retired as a supervisor computer programmer. He married his true love, Marlene, on December 26, 1964 in Hammond, IN. Raymond enjoyed a good cigar, scotch, golf, bowling, reading, and exploring the desert.Raymond is preceded in death by his wife; Marlene A. Williams, parents; James and Margaret Williams, and his daughter; Margaret J. Williams.

He is survived by his sons; Raymond O. Williams, Jr. and Ronald O. Williams, brothers; James and Chuck.

Services were entrusted to the care of LIETZ-FRAZE FUNERAL HOME. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.