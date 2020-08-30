Raymond P. Chorba

WHITING, IN - Raymond P. Chorba, 83 of Whiting, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Community Hospital, Munster. Loving father of Loretta Lanfear and Jeffery Chorba; proud grandfather of Cameron Chorba; dear brother-in-law of Ann (late George) Chorba; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew, George, Edward and Emil Chorba and three sisters, Helen Ausberger, Mary Dostatni and Eleanore Harris.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Ray Chorba was born on March 17, 1937 in Roby, Indiana to Andrew and Mary (Sefchik) Chorba. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. Ray was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting and the American Slovak Club. He was a retiree of the American Maize Products Co. (Cargill), Hammond, with 36 years of service. In his retirement years, Ray enjoyed walking through downtown Whiting and visiting and socializing with merchants and his friends. He participated in numerous bowling leagues and he was active in softball for six decades. He shared his love of the Chicago Cubs with his daughter and enjoyed following both his son's and grandson's sporting events. Devoted to his family, Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Whiting Food Pantry, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.