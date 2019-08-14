Raymond Rendant

SHELBY, IN - Raymond Rendant79, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Veronica "Ronnie"; children, Denise (Tim) Leonard of Franklin, IN, Dan of Clay City, Loren (Tabitha) of Lake Village and Alice (Ken) Cuttle of Clifton, IL; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren; siblings, Pat Goff of Roselawn, Jackie Middleton of Buckner, IL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gordon, Albert and Lorraine. Ray was a retired Welder, having worked for ABEX Corporation, Chicago Heights and Rouse Welding in Schneider.

Visitation, Friday August 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., concluding with Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com