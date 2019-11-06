Raymond Robert Boehm III

Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Raymond Robert Boehm III

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Robert Boehm III, 27 of Valparaiso, passed away after a long battle with Lyme disease on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born January 21, 1992 in Chicago, IL the son of Raymond and Christine (Call) Boehm II. Raymond had a gift and a passion for singing, playing, and writing music.

Raymond is survived by his parents, Raymond and Christine; and his aunts and uncles, Peter Call, Roberta Jinkerson, Dave Boehm, Mike (Pam) Boehm, and Darlene Gould.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place privately at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.
Published in The Times on Nov. 6, 2019
