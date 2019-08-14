Raymond "Ray" Rosales, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

Raymond "Ray" Rosales, Jr., age 70, of Hammond, passed away on August 11, 2019 while surrounded by those who love him most. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Rosales, Sr. and Micaela Valdevinos and his beautiful daughter Ramona Rosales.

Ray is survived by his loving and caring wife, Linda Ann Rosales of 37 years and his son, Eran (Abby) Sabo. Ray is also survived by his siblings, Michael Rosales, Richard Rosales and Ruth (Mike) Vargas. Ray has many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and cherished him. Ray adored his three granddaughters and his four great-grandchildren. His granddaughters could always count on their grandpa to challenge them with trivia, music lyrics and song writers. Just as much as he loves his granddaughters, he fawned over his four great-grands. Grandpa loves you and is proud of all of you, Whitney Fraizer, Alondra (Jesse) Reynoso and Jessielin Sabo, Aminah, Jesse Jr., Raylynn and Annalise.

Ray and Linda have shown what true love means in their marriage of 37 years. The love they have for each other is evident and unconditional. They were never too far away from each other. Ray and Linda have shared many memories from their early years right up until Ray passed into eternity. They enjoyed traveling together, watching their kids, granddaughter and great-grandkids growing up and they especially showed love to their majestic shelties - Sir Rex the IV, Max-a-Million, Duke of Earl and Prince. Ray loved music, pictures and trivia. He was full of knowledge and loved having discussions on topics ranging from A-Z. Anything that was asked, Ray had an answer, maybe not the right answer, but an answer none the less. He loved sharing his vast mind with anyone who would listen, not even a stranger was safe from Ray's opinion. Ray will be dearly missed by many. This isn't goodbye, its until we meet again.

Friends are invited to celebrate Raymond's life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Inurnment will be private at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

