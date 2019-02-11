Raymond V. Mikulka

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Raymond V. Mikulka, age 79, a longtime resident of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (nee Jennings) of 56 years; three children: Faith Hacker, Jason (Michelle) Mikulka, Heidi Shirley; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Elizabeth) Hacker, Olivia (James) Bonta, Eric and Lucas Hacker, Aleck and Kyle Mikulka, Preston and Savannah Shirley; and his eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mikulka was a longtime member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He was a retired steelworker from the Continuous Caster, Sheet & Tin Mill, U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. Ray was a regular attendee with the Coffee Cluth at the McDonald's on US 30 in Merrillville.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church or to the Lake County Public Library.

