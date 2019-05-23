Raymond W. Burke, Jr.

HOBART, IN - Raymond W. Burke, Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond "SweetRay" Wayne Burke, Jr. announces his sudden passing on May 17, 2019, in Hobart, IN. Born in Bristol, PA on January 2, 1955, he moved to South Haven, IN as a child. Ray graduated from Portage H.S. in 1972. He lived in Southwest Michigan for over 30 years, residing in Niles since 2018.

His "day job" was with I/N Tek & I/N Kote in New Carlisle, IN for 29 years, completing his career as a special inspector. He was a proud member of USW Local 9231. Ray's true passion was to share his love of music. He began playing and teaching the accordion as a young teen. SweetRay played the Hammond Organ professionally throughout his adult life with local and touring blues bands. When not at a paying gig, you could find him encouraging a student, playing for a cause, or jamming most anywhere great music was found. He often referred to himself in humility as a "Student of the Blues".

Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife Anna (Meece) Burke, daughter Katherine Burke, and precious grandchildren Evelyn andXander Burke. He will also be missed by his sister Angela (Burke) Vance, brothers Joseph and Jerry Burke, along with nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, Agnes (Nastasi) Burke and Raymond W. Burke, Sr.

A Celebration of Raymond's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. (CST), on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Life Bridge Christian Church, 1705 LaPorte Ave, Valparaiso, IN.

Donations in Ray's memory can be made to Alano House of Southwest Michigan, 4162 Red Arrow Hwy., Stevensville, MI 49127.