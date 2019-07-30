Reba Louise Wiers

DeMOTTE, IN - Reba Louise Wiers, age 101, of DeMotte, was greeted in Heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019 by her precious Lord, husband, a grandson, her parents and three brothers. Reba was born in Lenoir City, TN on February 3, 1918 to Pryor and Gladys (Eblen) Hensley, both deceased.

Reba married Andrew Wiers on November 18, 1939 in Crown Point, IN. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2013.

Reba was a housewife and homemaker and drove a school bus for special needs children. Reba was a member of the Community Bible Church in DeMotte.

Reba is survived by loving children: Larry (Pat) Wiers, James (Tommye) Wiers, Jill Fase, Jack (Carol) Wiers and Jory (Paul) Thomas; many grandchildren, several great- grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Reba is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson, Mark, three brothers, and son-in-law, Al Fase.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE. A funeral service will follow on Thursday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. A private burial will be held at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the World Home Bible League or Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.