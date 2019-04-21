Rebeca Gonzales

GARY, IN - Rebeca Gonzales, age 88, of Gary, passed away April 14, 2019. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Glen Park, for many years. Rebeca was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. She loved raising her children and being a homemaker. Rebeca was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Gonzales; parents, Ildefonso and Agripina Manzo of Mexico; sister, Gracia Heredia; brothers, Jose and Alfonso Manzo.

Rebeca is survived by her two children, Frank Gonzales and Anna Gonzales; grandchildren-Michelle Gonzales and Frank P. Gonzales, III; great granddaughter, Ruby M. Ramirez; sister, Teresa Garcia; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Rebeca will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart. Services will end at the church. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com