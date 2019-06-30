Regina Rose Eaton (nee Deming)

HAMMOND, IN - Regina Rose Eaton, age 55, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Gina is survived by her two daughters: Crystal Eaton and Samantha (fiancee Daniel Smitka) Eaton; four grandchildren: Richard and Savannah Eaton and Anna and Danny Smitka; father, Donald J. Deming; sister Dawn (Bobby) Res; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and her dog Pepper. Regina was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Patrick Eaton; mother, Sharon Deming; and many good friends.

Regina was born in Hammond and is a lifetime resident of the Region. She was a 1981 graduate of Morton High School. Reggie enjoyed camping, the outdoors, playing darts, caring for her grandchildren and helping who ever she could. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Rev. James A. Thomson officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.