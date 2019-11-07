Regina S. Dekker (nee Pilkins)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Regina S. Dekker (nee Pilkins) age 70, late of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Cornelius "Cos" Dekker. Devoted mother of Donna (Anthony) Amadio, Janet Littleton; step-mother of Michael Dekker, Blair (Karen) Dekker, Kathy (Brian) Middleton, and the late Craig Littleton. Loving daughter of Ruby and the late William Pilkins. Proud grandmother of nine. Dearest sister of Larry (Margaret) Pilkins and Michael Pilkins. Kind aunt of nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. at Hall of Justice, 220 S. Main St. Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to My Joyful Heart 9981 W. 190th St. Suite 1, Mokena, IL 60448, greatly appreciated.

