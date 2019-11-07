Regina S. (Pilkins) Dekker (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sue and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the..."
    - Thomas Bader
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Cos My sympathy to you and your family. Only knew Regina..."
    - Jo Reinsma
  • "All of our love and deepest sympathy. Heaven has gained a..."
    - valerie and william shoe
  • "Wonderful nurse and colleague. Good listener with common..."
    - Cheryl Kelly
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall of Justice
220 S. Main St.
Crown Point, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Hall of Justice
220 S. Main St
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Regina S. Dekker (nee Pilkins)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Regina S. Dekker (nee Pilkins) age 70, late of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Cornelius "Cos" Dekker. Devoted mother of Donna (Anthony) Amadio, Janet Littleton; step-mother of Michael Dekker, Blair (Karen) Dekker, Kathy (Brian) Middleton, and the late Craig Littleton. Loving daughter of Ruby and the late William Pilkins. Proud grandmother of nine. Dearest sister of Larry (Margaret) Pilkins and Michael Pilkins. Kind aunt of nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. at Hall of Justice, 220 S. Main St. Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to My Joyful Heart 9981 W. 190th St. Suite 1, Mokena, IL 60448, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
