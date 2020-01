Rene Anthony Alonzo

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, RENE ANTHONY ALONZO

Your birthday Memories will never close, We miss you more than anybody knows, your handsome face, I hear your voice, I feel your hugs, and your excitement over a birthday gift, I watch you laugh. In those memories you live on, just like you do in my heart, there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life until we are together again. I love you forever son, Your Dad and Family