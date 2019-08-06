Renee M. Corman (nee Berna)

CROWN POINT, IN - Renee M. Corman (nee Berna), age 60, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Renee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Shorty; two daughters: Melissa (fiance Mike Hack) Corman and Katelyn (Travis) Bush; mother, Manetta Berna; three brothers: Jerry (Beverly) Berna, Robert (Connie) Berna and James (Lana) Berna.

Renee was preceded in death by twin daughters: Amanda Megan Corman and Melissa Kate Corman; father, Karl Berna; and brother, Chipper Berna.

Renee was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and Trinity Quilters. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking and shopping.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 8, 2019 DIRECTLY at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Kipp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National MS Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate).

