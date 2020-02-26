Renee Vukelich

ARIZONA/FORMERLY OF SCHERERVILLE, IN - Renee Vukelich, age 26, late of Arizona and Schererville, IN, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of Susan (nee Schmitz) and the late Nik Vukelich. Loving sister of Kaitlyn (Dan) Spretnjak. Cherished aunt of Kylee and Cole. Renee is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was a 2012 graduate of Lake Central High School and attended Indiana State University.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of Celebration of Life services at 4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.