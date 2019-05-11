Renee Yvonne Doyen

VALPRAISO, IN - Renee Yvonne Doyen, 74, of Valparaiso, passed away May 9, 2019. She was born January 17, 1945 at Gary Methodist Hospital to Joseph John and Marylou (Johnston) Doyen. Renee graduated form the Indianapolis School for the Blind in 1965. She then went on to the Atlanta Christian College where she was awarded a Bachelor's Degree. After graduation she began a 25 year career with Elkhart General Hospital. Renee always treasured her many close friends from Elkhart. Upon retirement, Renee moved to Valparaiso, Indiana to be closer to family. She became a member of Central Christian Church and was involved in many community activities. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and volunteered at Hilltop House where she loved rocking the infants. Renee also enjoyed attending St. Agnes Adult Day Care Center. Renee had a great love for music, she played the harmonica and the piano. Renee had the amazing ability to share her thoughts and feeling through poetry. For the last seven years Renee has been a resident of Lifecare of the Willows in Valparaiso. She became very close to the staff and other residents. Renee's family is very grateful for the exceptional care she received and loving friendships of so many. They have been a blessing.

Renee is survived by her mother, Marylou Doyen and eight siblings: Joseph (Annette) Doyen of Valparaiso, John Doyen of San Antonio, TX, Janette (Arthur) Flynn of Valparaiso, Cathy Yanke of The Pines, Denise (Jerry) Trujillo of LaPorte, Robin Doyen of Baroda, MI, James (Lisa) Doyen of Mooresville, and Carrie Nolan of Elkhart. She has 21 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph J. Doyen, sister Cherie Ann Doyen, two nephews, a sister-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Tom Manzke and Don Thornton officiating. Burial will be at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Council of the Blind.