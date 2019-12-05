Rex Ott

LOWELL, IN - Rex Ott 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, Linda (Steve) Grentzer, Lori (Dan) Butor, Lisa (Roy) Phillips and Tim (Will); 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; great granddaughter Annabella and brothers Max, Virgil and George. The family wishes to thank Lowell Healthcare staff for all they have done for them this year.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in Prater Cemetery, Rensselaer, IN. SHETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com