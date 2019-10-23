Rhoda Wilma Murphy

LANSING, IL - Rhoda Wilma Murphy, age 104, of Lansing, IL, passed away on October 14, 2019.

Rhoda is survived by her beloved granddaughters Dorraya El-Ashry (Paul Weaver) and Sumaya Ali (Asif); her great grandchildren Zane Ali, Jaden Ali, Sofia Ali, and Lilah El-Ashry Weaver; and her son-in-law Mohamed El-Ashry. She is preceded in death by her loving daughter Patricia El-Ashry; her husband William Murphy; her mother Mabel Vierk Winterhoff; her father Arnold Vierk; her sister Ruth Vierk Bolanowski; and her brother Norman Vierk.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00 PM. A private interment for Rhoda will take place at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Rhoda was born on December 20, 1914 in Lansing, IL. She graduated from Indiana State Teacher's College in Terre Haute, IN with a degree in Education. She worked as an Elementary School teacher for 40 years in Lansing, Hammond, and Corina, CA.

Rhoda was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in many different clubs and associations for the majority of her life. She was a member of the American Federation of Teachers; Delta Kappa Gamma (honorary teachers' sorority); and Lansing Women's Club. She enjoyed singing, playing the ukulele, and playing cards. Rhoda was loved by many and will be truly missed by all her friends and family.