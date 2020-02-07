Rhonda F. Wheeler (nee Kelly)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rhonda F. Wheeler (nee Kelly) of Schererville, IN, age68, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Rhonda is survived by her loving children: Patricia Pewitt, Fred Pewitt, Billie (Nick) Ratkovich, Sherry (John) Tustison, James Wheeler, Michael Wheeler and Elizabeth (Mark) McGregor; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Donna) Kelly and James (Doris) Kelly; and sister, Vicki (Dennis) Wells. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Wheeler; and children: Marvin (still living, Sherry) Pewitt, Jennifer (still living, Michael) Britton and grandson, Anthony Aguilera.

Rhonda worked for Purple Steer Restaurant in Whiting for over 30 years. She loved her family dearly, especially her precious grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 PM. In addition to flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.

Our Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunt was the most unique and beautiful soul you could ever know. She was by far, the strongest; most whole-hearted person we could have ever known. Her laughter, jokes and stories were nothing short of the best. She was there for all of us with open arms. We will miss her greatly. Rest mom you are home now with your family. We love you so much.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com