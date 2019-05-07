Rhonda Renee Hamilton

PORTAGE, IN - Rhonda Renee Hamilton, age 50 of Portage, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on August 22, 1968 in Gary, IN to Ronald and Genevieve (Corbett) Larson who preceded her in death.

Rhonda is survived by her husband and loving partner of over 30 years, Timothy Hamilton; daughter, Sarah Hamilton; brother, Steven (Melissa) Larson of Porter, IN; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Rhonda graduated from Portage High School, class of 1986. She loved beaches, sunshine and spending time on boats. Tim and Rhonda owned and operated Hamilton Canvas together for many years. They shared many memorable times in Florida. Rhonda will be forever loved and missed.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Chaplain Craig Forwalter officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rhonda's honor may be made to her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.