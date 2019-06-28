Rica Verkuilen

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rica Verkuilen, 89, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the Legacy Center of Spring Hill Medical Campus. Rica was born on June 11, 1930 in East Chicago, IN to Moise (Mike) and Maria (Bozan) Fulea. Rica attended and graduated from Gary Tolleston High School in 1948. She worked for many years for South Shore Insurance in Gary, IN before her retirement. She married Roy Verkuilen on February 2, 1956 in Gary. Although they had no children of their own, they were everyone's favorite aunt and uncle and attended dozens of weddings and special occasions of their three generations of 82 nieces and nephews and were loved by all. Both Rica and Roy loved a good party where family and fiends were often treated to one or more of Rica's gourmet Jello molds. She loved all of her extended Verkuilen family located primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota and they loved introducing the city girl to life on the dairy farm. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy and her brothers-in-law Victor Pantea and Richard Verkuilen. Rica is survived by her loving sister, Mary Pantea of West Lafayette, IN, Mary's three children Vic (Lynne) Pantea of Bangor, MI; Thomas (Steve Wright) Pantea, Milwaukee, WI and Lisa (Dan) Lybrook of West Lafayette, IN; by her brother-in-law Robert Verkuilen, Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law Patricia (Merlin) Nevala of Menomonie, WI; brother-in-law Marvin (Diane) Verkuilen of Thorp, WI; sister-in-law Susan (Jim) Beaudette of Sun City West, AZ; brother-in-law John (Dawn) Verkuilen of Cameron WI; sister-in-law Regina Verkuilen of Glendale, AZ; and, of course, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville. Father James Meade officiating. Friends and family are invited to visit from 9:30 AM until time of service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.calumetparkfuneralchapel.com